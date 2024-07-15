CBI auctions +$270 million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $270 million in the currency auction on Monday.

According to the CBI's data, the Bank sold today $270,626,037 in its auction.

These sales were covered at a basic exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards and external transfers and at a rate of 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

The majority of dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to $252,324,037, representing a 93% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $18,302,000.

One Bank purchased cash dollars, while 14 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.