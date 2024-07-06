CBI auctions +$1 billion during the past week

Shafaq News/ The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $1 billion during the past week.

According to the CBI's official data, the bank sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, $1,374,986,732 at a daily rate averaging $274,997,346 compared to the previous week's sales of $1,105,258,154.

The highest dollar sales were recorded last Sunday, reaching $280,872,080, while the lowest was on Tuesday, totaling $269,000,250.

Foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $1,266,156,432, with an increase of 91% compared to cash sales, which reached $117,830,300.

The bank covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 dinars per dollar for documentary credits, international settlements of electronic cards, and foreign transfers. In comparison, the rate for cash transactions stood at 1,305 dinars per dollar.