CBI auctions +$268 million in forex on Tuesday

CBI auctions +$268 million in forex on Tuesday
2024-07-09T11:45:07+00:00

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $268 million in the currency auction on Tuesday.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the Bank sold today $268,576,164 in its auction.

These sales were covered at a basic exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards and external transfers and at a rate of 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

The majority of dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to $238,606,164, representing an 88% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $29,970,000.

5 Banks purchased cash dollars, while 15 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The total number of exchange and brokerage companies participating in the auction was 190 companies.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon