CBI auction yields over $224 million in sales

Shafaq News / The Central Bank's dollar auction witnessed impressive sales, totaling more than $224 million. Out of this sum, foreign remittances constituted 89% of the transactions, compared to cash sales.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, during today's auction for buying and selling the US dollar, the Central Bank sold $224,307,315. The bank covered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,305 Iraqi dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards. For foreign remittances and cash transactions, the exchange rate stood at 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar.

Our correspondent added that a significant portion of the dollar sales went towards bolstering foreign balances, mainly in the form of remittances and documentary credits, totaling $202,107,315. The remaining $22,200,000 was accounted for by cash sales.

It is noteworthy that 9 banks purchased cash dollars, while 24 banks fulfilled requests for enhancing foreign balances. Furthermore, a total of 69 exchange and intermediary companies participated in the auction.