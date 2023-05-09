CBI Surpasses $200 Million in Dollar Sales at Auction

Shafaq News / In today's auction, the Central Bank's dollar sales exceeded the 200-million-dollar threshold.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the Central Bank sold $206,568,986 in its auction for buying and selling US dollars, covering the transactions at an exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and at 1,310 dinars per dollar for foreign transfers and cash transactions.

Our correspondent added that the majority of the dollar sales were allocated to bolster foreign balances in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to $148,768,986, while the remaining $57,800,000 were in cash sales.

It was also noted that 16 banks purchased cash dollars, while 17 banks fulfilled requests for reinforcing foreign balances. In total, 198 exchange companies and brokerage firms participated in the auction.