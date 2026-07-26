Brazil's exports to Iraq fall to $208M in Q2 2026

Shafaq News- Brasilia/ Baghdad

Iraq's imports from Brazil fell 37.5% in the second quarter of 2026 to $208 million, down from $333 million in the first quarter, the Brazilian Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services said on Sunday.

According to the ministry's data, cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose topped Brazil's exports to Iraq at $70 million, followed by live cattle ($58M), soybeans ($40M), and poultry meat ($35M). Iraq also imported frozen beef ($2.8M), manufactured tobacco ($1.4M), hair care products ($608,000), prepared and preserved meat ($378,000), orthopedic and medical devices ($364,000), and appliances for spraying liquids or powders ($220,000) from Brazil.

Earlier this year, UN COMTRADE data showed that Iraq's exports to Brazil remained limited in 2025, totaling just $3.06 million, compared with the much larger value of Brazilian exports to Iraq.