Basrah crudes surge despite global losses

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude jumped more than 35% on Thursday, as major global benchmarks moved lower.

Basrah Heavy crude climbed to $62.57 per barrel, up 36.68%, while Basrah Medium crude rose to $64.67 per barrel, gaining 35.07%.

Brent crude fell to $72.27 per barrel, down 1.99%, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined to $69.12 per barrel, losing 1.76%. OPEC's basket also slipped 1.63% to $80.26 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light crude fell to $78.14 per barrel, Kuwait Export Blend dropped to $83.59, and UAE Murban crude retreated 4.57% to $66.45 per barrel.