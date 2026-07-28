Basrah crudes plunge amid global oil losses

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude tumbled more than 17% on Tuesday, while major global benchmarks declined.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped by $11.63, or 17.67%, to $54.19 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude fell by $11.63, or 17.07%, to settle at $56.49 per barrel.

Brent crude futures declined by $1.47, or 1.66%, to $86.89 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.45, or 1.76%, to $81.16 per barrel, with both benchmarks hitting their lowest levels since July 20.