Basrah crudes surge despite global oil stabilization

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the prices of Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude rose alongside stable oil prices in global markets.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by $1.78 to $74.78, while Basrah Medium crude also rose by $1.78 to$77.98.

Global oil prices remained stable as traders assessed developments in the Middle East conflict against ongoing bearish demand forecasts.

Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.4 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 14 cents to $73.71 a barrel.