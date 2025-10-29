Basrah crudes slip as global oil market weakens

Shafaq News – Basrah

Prices of Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude declined on Wednesday, tracking a broader drop in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy fell by 95 cents, or 1.45%, to $64.73 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped by the same amount, down 1.41% to $66.58.

Oil prices had opened higher earlier in the day before retreating again, extending a three-day slide as traders weighed doubts over the effectiveness of sanctions on Russia and the prospect of higher output from the OPEC+ alliance.