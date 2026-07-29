Basrah crudes slip amid benchmark gains

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude declined by nearly 1% on Wednesday, despite strong gains in the benchmark crude futures.

Basrah Heavy crude slipped 0.90% to $53.70 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude fell 0.87% to $56.00 per barrel.

Brent crude climbed $2.70, or 3.2%, to $86.79 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude advanced $2.65, or 3.3%, to $81.91 per barrel.

OPEC's basket fell 8.54% to $88.91 per barrel, while UAE Murban crude edged down 0.40% to $84.09 per barrel. Saudi Arabia's Arab Light crude declined 1.21% to $75.29 per barrel, Kuwait Export Blend dropped 6.86% to $87.56 per barrel, Qatar Land crude lost 5.50% to $83.84 per barrel, and Dubai crude slipped 2.55% to $76.91 per barrel.