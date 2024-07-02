Iraqi Basrah medium, heavy crude prices fall despite stable global oil

Shafaq News/ Prices for Iraq's Basrah medium and heavy crude grades fell on Tuesday despite stable global oil prices.

Basrah heavy crude dropped $1.42 to $82.23 per barrel, while Basrah medium rose $1.42 to $85.08 per barrel.

The decline comes even as global benchmark Brent crude hovered near two-month highs on expectations of rising summer travel demand and potential US interest rate cuts that could boost economic growth.