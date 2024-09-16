Basrah Crude edge up mirroring global oil prices

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude climbed slightly, with a bounce in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude gained 9 cents to $67.50 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude edged higher by 9 cents to $70.56 per barrel.

Oil prices edged higher in early trading on Monday, supported by expectations of a US interest rate cut later this week. However, gains were limited by weaker-than-expected economic data from China and ongoing concerns over global demand.

Brent crude futures for November delivery rose 3 cents to $71.64 a barrel as of 0402 GMT, while US crude futures for October gained 16 cents, or 0.2%, to trade at $68.81 a barrel.