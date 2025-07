Shafaq News - Basrah

On Thursday, Basrah crude oil prices edged up by over 3% despite steady global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by $2.32 to $70.21 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by $2.32, reaching $73.26 per barrel.

Brent crude futures stood at $73.14 a barrel by 0345 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $72.33.