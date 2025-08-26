Basrah crudes rise despite global oil decline

Shafaq News – Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades gained on Tuesday even as international oil benchmarks slipped following earlier gains linked to the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

Basrah Heavy rose 27 cents, or 0.41%, to $66.63 a barrel, while Basrah Medium added 27 cents, or 0.39%, to $70.18.

Brent crude stood at $68.64 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $64.64, both edging lower after a nearly 2% rise in the previous session.