Basrah crudes rise despite global benchmark losses

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude prices edged higher on Thursday, gaining less than 1%, even as major global oil benchmarks declined.

Basrah Heavy crude climbed to $54.04 per barrel, rising $0.34, or 0.63%, while Basrah Medium crude advanced to $56.34 per barrel, adding $0.34, or 0.61%.

Brent futures dropped 96 cents, or 1.06%, to $89.78 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 64 cents, or 0.76%, to $83.82 a barrel.