Basrah crude ends week lower

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades posted a weekly loss of more than 10% last week.

Basrah Heavy edged down by $1.35 in the latest trading session to $110.53 per barrel, recording a weekly decline of $11.20, or 10.13%. Basrah Medium also fell by $1.35 to $112.63 per barrel, posting a weekly loss of $11.20, or 9.94%.

Brent crude futures settled $1.23 higher, or 1.23%, at $101.29 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended at $95.42 a barrel, up 61 cents, or 0.64%.

Both contracts were settled with weekly declines of more than 6%.