Basrah crude drops despite global oil rise

Shafaq News- Basrah

Basrah crude slipped by more than 4% on Tuesday, diverging from broader gains in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude lost $4.66, or 4.49%, to $99.20 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude declined 4.40% to $101.30 per barrel.

Data also showed a broad drop in the prices of several Gulf and Arab crude grades. Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light crude fell 4.24% to settle at $108.35 per barrel, while the UAE’s Murban crude dropped 9.19% to $92.82.

Globally, Brent crude rose $1.98, or 2.1%, to $98.12 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $91.79 a barrel.