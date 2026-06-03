Basrah crude drops despite global oil rise

Shafaq News- Basrah

Basrah crude slipped by less than 1% on Wednesday, diverging from broader gains in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude lost 0.47% to $68.23 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude declined 0.45% to $70.33 per barrel.

In regional markets, UAE’s Murban crude rose 1.76% to $96.09. Oman crude on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange advanced 4.40% to $92.06 a barrel, with the OPEC basket increasing 1.23% to $104.05 per barrel.

Brent crude gained 81 cents, or 0.8%, to $96.81 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 91 cents, or 1.0%, to $94.67.