Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil prices edged up as global oil prices remained stable.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by $1.75 to $68.57 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by $1.75, reaching $71.57 per barrel.

Brent crude futures for December delivery edged higher 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $71.77 a barrel as of 0335 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery gained 8 cents, or 0.12%, to $68.25.