Basrah crudes rise amid global oil gains
2026-08-11T06:39:02+00:00
Shafaq News- Basrah
Iraq’s Basrah crude climbed more than 0.5% on Tuesday, as global oil markets moved higher.
Basrah Heavy crude rose by 30 cents, or 0.55%, to $55.09 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude gained 30 cents, or 0.53%, to settle at $57.39 per barrel.
Brent crude advanced by 22 cents, or 0.25%, to $87.94 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 22 cents, or 0.27%, to $82.37 per barrel.
UAE Murban crude jumped 5.79% to $84.90 per barrel, while OPEC's basket climbed 3.33% to $79.53 per barrel.