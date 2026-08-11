Basrah crudes rise amid global oil gains

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude climbed more than 0.5% on Tuesday, as global oil markets moved higher.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by 30 cents, or 0.55%, to $55.09 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude gained 30 cents, or 0.53%, to settle at $57.39 per barrel.

Brent crude advanced by 22 cents, or 0.25%, to $87.94 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 22 cents, or 0.27%, to $82.37 per barrel.

UAE Murban crude jumped 5.79% to $84.90 per barrel, while OPEC's basket climbed 3.33% to $79.53 per barrel.