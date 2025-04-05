Basrah crudes post weekly loss

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil recorded a decline during the past week.

On Friday, Basrah Heavy Crude closed its last session with a $3.29 decrease, reaching $66.97, marking a weekly loss of $4.36, equivalent to 6.11%.

Similarly, Basrah Medium Crude closed its last session with a $3.28 drop, settling at $70.02. It also saw a weekly decline of $4.36 or 5.86%.

Global benchmark Brent futures settled $4.56, or 6.5%, lower at $65.58 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost $4.96, or 7.4%, to end at $61.99.