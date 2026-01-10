Basrah crudes post weekly gains

Shafaq News– Basrah

Basra’s crude benchmarks closed higher this week, with both Heavy and Medium grades posting gains of around 0.5% in Friday’s trading session.

Basra Heavy rose $2.48 to settle at $57.90 a barrel, up 0.62% for the week. Basra Medium recorded the same increase, finishing at $60.45 a barrel for a 0.45% weekly rise.

Globally, Brent crude rose 2.7%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closed with an increase of 1.4%.