Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil prices fell slightly, despite a rise in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude decreased by 21 cents to $67.49 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 21 cents, reaching $70.51 per barrel.

Brent crude futures for November rose 34 cents, or 0.5%, at $73.09 a barrel at 0420 GMT. US crude futures for October climbed 49 cents, or 0.7%, at $70.58 a barrel.