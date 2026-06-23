Basrah crudes fall amid global losses

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude plunged more than 5% on Tuesday as major global benchmarks moved lower.

Basrah Heavy crude fell to $47.73 per barrel, losing $2.75, or 5.45%, while Basrah Medium crude slipped to $49.83 per barrel, down $5.23.

Brent crude edged down to $77.70 per barrel, shedding 20 cents, or 0.3%, and US West Texas Intermediate crude retreated to $73.74 per barrel, down 12 cents, or 0.2%.

Regionally, Murban crude from the United Arab Emirates lost ground to $70.79 per barrel, down 3.86%, while Saudi Arab Light weakened to $80.72 per barrel, down 3.58%.

In contrast, the OPEC basket gained to $83.16 per barrel, up 0.78%, and Russia’s Urals crude advanced to $66.58 per barrel, up 8.81%.