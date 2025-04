Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, tracking a global decline in oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by 22 cents to $64.29 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped by 22 cents to $67.44 per barrel.

Brent crude futures slipped 51 cents, or 0.8%, to $65.35 per barrel by 06:35 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 50 cents, or 0.8%, to $61.55 a barrel.