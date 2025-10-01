Basrah crudes drop as global oil steadies

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basrah crude prices fell on Wednesday while global oil benchmarks steadied after two days of declines.

Basrah Heavy slipped $1.82, or 2.68%, to $66.20 a barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped by the same amount, down 2.62% to $67.75.

International benchmarks inched higher as investors weighed a possible OPEC+ output hike against expectations of tighter US inventories. Brent crude for December delivery rose 12 cents to $66.15 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained 12 cents to $62.49.