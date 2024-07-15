Basrah crudes dip following global oil decline

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah Heavy and Medium crude oil prices inched lower, following a dip in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by 9 cents to $81.20 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude also dropped by 9 cents, landing at $83.88 per barrel.

Globally, Brent crude futures settled 37 cents lower to $85.03 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to close at $82.21 a barrel, as per Reuters.