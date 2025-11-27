Basrah crudes dip as global oil retreats
Shafaq News – Basrah
Basrah’s heavy and medium crude grades fell on Thursday, tracking a broader decline in global oil prices amid growing expectations of a Russia–Ukraine ceasefire that traders say could ease Western restrictions on Russian supply.
Basrah Heavy dropped 32 cents, or 0.54%, to $59.39 a barrel, while Basrah Medium slipped by the same amount, down 0.52%, to $61.14.
Brent crude traded at $62.75 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate stood at $58.38, both retreating after Wednesday’s gains.