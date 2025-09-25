Basrah crudes climb despite global oil dip

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basrah crude prices rose on Thursday despite a global downturn in oil markets.

Basrah Heavy gained 72 cents, or 1.9%, to $66.66 a barrel, while Basra Medium climbed by the same amount, up 1.7%, to $68.21.

Global benchmarks slipped after hitting seven-week highs in the previous session, as investors locked in profits amid uncertainty over supply and demand. Brent crude stood at $69.05 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $64.72.