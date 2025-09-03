Basrah crude rises despite global oil dip

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades gained on Wednesday even as global oil prices eased.

Basrah Heavy rose 76 cents, or 1.15%, to $67.20 per barrel, while Basrah Medium climbed by the same amount, up 1.09% to $70.22 per barrel.

International benchmarks edged lower but held near one-month highs, pressured by new US sanctions on shipping firms accused of smuggling Iranian oil under Iraqi labels, while traders awaited the upcoming OPEC+ meeting.

Brent crude settled at $68.95 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at $65.43.