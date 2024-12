Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrah crude oil prices edged up with a decline in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by 28 cents to $69.28 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 28 cents, reaching $72.38 per barrel.

Brent futures fell 47 cents, or 0.6%, to $72.92 a barrel by 0515 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 39 cents, or 0.6%, to $70.19.