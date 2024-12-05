Basrah crude prices rise as global oil climbs

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the price of Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude oil rose, mirroring the global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy increased by $1.63 to $68.91 per barrel, while Basrah Medium also climbed by $1.63 to $72.06 per barrel.

The price hike comes ahead of an upcoming OPEC meeting, with investors closely watching the discussions and monitoring the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

By 04:00 GMT, Brent crude futures rose 6 cents, or 0.08%, to $72.37 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures rose 7 cents, or 0.10% to $68.61 a barrel.