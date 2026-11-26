Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi crude prices advanced on Thursday, tracking gains in global oil benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy rose 99 cents, or 2.20%, to reach $45.98 per barrel, while Basrah Medium climbed 1.94% to $51.98.

Globally, Brent crude gained 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.71 a barrel. US West ​Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged up $0.35, or 0.4%, to $84.03 a barrel.

The OPEC reference basket stood at $81.51 a barrel, down $2.29, or 2.73%. The UAE’s Murban crude also declined by 0.94% to $84.19, while Dubai crude fell by 1.03% to $90.44 per barrel.