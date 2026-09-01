Shafaq News– Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude prices rose on Tuesday, with Basrah Heavy gaining more than 7% alongside a recovery in global oil benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy climbed $5.91, or 7.93%, to $80.43 per barrel, while Basrah Medium gained $5.91, or 7.59%, to $83.73.

In global markets, Brent crude rose $1.05, or 1.2%, to $91.54 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 1.5% to around $87.03.

Murban crude rose to $98.45 a barrel, up $2.70, or 2.82%, while the OPEC basket stood at $89.59, up $2.28, or 2.61%.