Basrah crude prices fall despite global oil rise

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude prices fell, despite rising oil prices in global markets.

Basrah Heavy fell by $1.67 to $ 67.80 per barrel, and Basrah Medium decreased by $1.67 reaching $70.95 per barrel.

Oil prices rose following a steep decline in the previous trading session, buoyed by a US plan to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, even as investors remained attentive to developments in the Middle East.

By 04:15 GMT, Brent crude futures climbed 3 cents to $71.45 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 7 cents at $67.45 a barrel.