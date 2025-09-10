Basrah crude prices fall despite global oil gains

2025-09-10T07:28:25+00:00

Shafaq News – Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude prices slipped on Wednesday, diverging from broader gains in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy dropped $1.80, or 1.66%, to $63.80 a barrel, while Basrah Medium also fell $1.80, or 1.59%, to $67.00.

The decline came even as global benchmarks rose. Brent crude settled at $66.74 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $62.99, buoyed by geopolitical tensions following Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar and US President Donald Trump’s call for Europe to impose tariffs on Russian oil imports.

