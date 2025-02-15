Basrah crude posts weekly losses

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Basrah crude ended the week with losses.

Basrah Heavy closed Friday’s trading session up 34 cents at $74.53 per barrel, registering a weekly decline of 44 cents or 0.59%.

Similarly, Basrah Medium rose by 34 cents to settle at $77.58 per barrel, marking a weekly decrease of 54 cents or 0.69%.

Brent futures settled down 28 cents, or 0.37%, at $74.74 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 55 cents, or 0.77%, to $70.74.