Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's two Basrah export grades climbed more than five percent on Wednesday, outpacing modest gains in global benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy settled at $65.04 a barrel, up $3.27 or 5.29 percent, while Basrah Medium rose to $68.34 a barrel, a gain of $3.27 or 5.03 percent.

The moves ran well ahead of the day's benchmarks. Brent crude edged up 0.69 percent to $91.65 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate rose 0.79 percent to $85.59.

Arab Light gained 4.53 percent to $85.09 a barrel. The OPEC reference basket bucked the trend, slipping 0.50 percent to $85.43.