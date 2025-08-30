Basrah crude extends weekly gains despite global dip

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Basrah crude grades rose for a third consecutive week, with global oil prices closing lower in the latest trading session.

Basrah Heavy settled on Friday at $66.91 per barrel, up 94 cents or 0.83%. Basrah Medium also climbed, gaining 91 cents to $70.11 per barrel, recording a weekly increase of 20 cents, or 0.29%.

International benchmarks closed the week modestly higher. Brent crude added about 0.6%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 0.8%.