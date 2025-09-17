Basrah crude climbs despite global oil stability

Shafaq News – Basrah

Prices of Basrah crude rose on Wednesday even as global oil benchmarks held steady.

Basrah Heavy gained $1.57, or 2.46%, to settle at $65.31 a barrel, while Basrah Medium climbed by the same $1.57 margin, up 2.35% to $68.41.

Oil prices steadied after rising more than 1% in the previous session following drone attacks on Russian ports and refineries, as traders awaited an expected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Brent crude stood at $68.46 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $64.51.