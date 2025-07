Shafaq News - Baghdad/Erbil

On Thursday, Basrah crude oil prices edged up with a global increase in oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by $0.36, or 56% to $65.18 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by $0.36, or 53% reaching $68.18 per barrel.

Brent crude settled at $68.87 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended at $67.21, according to Reuters.