Basrah crude posts weekly gains
2025-07-05T06:03:37+00:00
Shafaq News - Baghdad/Erbil
Iraq’s Basrah crude ended the week with significant gains.
Basrah Heavy closed Friday’s trading session down 11 cents at $66.11 per barrel, registering a weekly gain of $0.48 or 0.73%.
Similarly, Basrah Medium dropped by 11 cents to settle at $69.11 per barrel, marking a weekly increase of $0.58 or 0.85%.
Globally, Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude posted modest weekly gains, with Brent trading about 0.6% above last Friday’s settlement, while WTI rose approximately 1.5%.