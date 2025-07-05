Basrah crude posts weekly gains

Shafaq News - Baghdad/Erbil

Iraq’s Basrah crude ended the week with significant gains.

Basrah Heavy closed Friday’s trading session down 11 cents at $66.11 per barrel, registering a weekly gain of $0.48 or 0.73%.

Similarly, Basrah Medium dropped by 11 cents to settle at $69.11 per barrel, marking a weekly increase of $0.58 or 0.85%.

Globally, Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude posted modest weekly gains, with Brent trading about 0.6% above last Friday’s settlement, while WTI rose approximately 1.5%.