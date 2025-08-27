Basrah crude climbs despite global oil stability

Shafaq News – Basrah

Prices of Basrah crude rose on Wednesday even as global oil benchmarks held steady.

Basrah Heavy gained 49 cents, or 0.49%, to settle at $67.12 a barrel, while Basrah Medium climbed by the same margin, up 0.39% to $70.57.

International prices were little changed after Tuesday’s decline, with markets watching the potential impact of new US tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian supplies. Brent crude stood at $67.24 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $63.25.