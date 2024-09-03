Basrah Crude prices fall as global oil market decline

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil dropped with a decrease in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude edged lower by $3.25 to $71.41, and Basrah Medium also dropped by $3.25 to $74.41.

Oil prices fell as concerns about falling demand due to a slowing Chinese economy outweighed the impact of the closure of oil production facilities in Libya.

By 0156 GMT, Brent crude futures fell by 37 cents, or 0.48%, to $77.15 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged up by 28 cents from its Friday close, reaching $73.83 per barrel. Due to the Labor Day holiday, the U.S. market did not have a settlement on Monday.