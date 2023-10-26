Basra heavy and intermediate crude prices decline

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra's heavy and intermediate crude oils experienced a decline, paralleling the global decrease in oil prices.
Basra's heavy crude oil dropped by 2.72 dollars, reaching 84.76 dollars, while Basra's intermediate crude oil prices decreased by the same margin, reaching 87.91 dollars.
Global oil prices dipped during today's trading session due to the rise in U.S. crude inventories and the strengthening of the dollar, shedding some of the gains made in the previous session amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.