Basra crudes surge over 1%

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra Heavy and Basra Intermediate crude oil surged by more than 1%, in tandem with the global increase in oil prices.

The price of Basra Heavy crude oil rose by 1.58 dollars to reach 90.71 dollars per barrel, while the price of Basra Intermediate crude oil increased by 1.58 dollars to reach 93.76 dollars per barrel.

The uptick in oil prices comes in the wake of a significant drop in U.S. crude inventories, sparking concerns about a potential global supply shortage.