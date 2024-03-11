Basra crudes drop as oil prices decline globally

Shafaq News/ Basra crude oil fell slightly on Monday, along with the decline in global oil prices.

Basra Heavy dropped 5 cents, reaching $77.02, while Basra Intermediate dropped 5 cents to $80.30.

Globally, oil prices extended last week's losses on Monday on concern about slow demand in China, although lingering geopolitical risk surrounding the Middle East and Russia limited the decline.

Brent futures fell 55 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.53 a barrel at 0405 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 57 cents, or 0.7%, to $77.44.