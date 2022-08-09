Basra Heavy prices to Asian market edges higher

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra's Intermediate crude to Asian customers gained 0.66 $ on Tuesday, hitting $93.99 a barrel.

Basra Heavy also climbed to reach 90.74$, raising 0.66$.

The Saudi Arab light crude jumped to $101.58 a barrel, while UAE's Murban Mixture registered $97.37 and $121.90 a barrel, respectively.

Oil prices pulled back slightly on Tuesday on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market.

Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.1%, to $96.51 a barrel at 0404 GMT, paring a 1.8% gain from the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.60 a barrel, after climbing 2% in the previous session.