Basra crude posts heavy weekly losses

Shafaq News/ Oil prices rose slightly on Friday as a spill at Iraq's Basra terminal appeared likely to constrain crude supply, but remained down on the week on fears that hefty interest rate increases will curb global economic growth and demand for fuel.

Brent crude futures settled at $91.35 a barrel, up 51 cents, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $85.11 a barrel, up 1 cent.

Both benchmarks were down by nearly 2% on the week, hurt partly by the U.S. dollar's strong run, which makes oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies. The dollar index was largely flat on the day but up for its fourth week in five weeks.

Basra's heavy crude recorded $5.02, or 5.68%, loss this week, posting a $2.62-loss on the final day.

In the third quarter so far, both Brent and WTI are down about 20% for the biggest quarterly percentage declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Oil exports from Iraq's Basra oil terminal are being gradually resumed after they were halted last night due to a spillage, which has been contained, Basra Oil Company said.

The spill at the port, which has four loading platforms and can export up to 1.8 mln barrels per day, drove up prices on the prospect of lower global crude supply.

The market also was rattled by the International Energy Agency's outlook for almost zero growth in oil demand in the fourth quarter owing to a weaker demand outlook in China.

On the supply side, the market has found some support on dwindling expectations of a return of Iranian crude as Western officials play down prospects of reviving a nuclear accord with Tehran.

Oil prices could also be supported in the fourth quarter if OPEC+ members cut production, which will be discussed at the group's October meeting. Europe faces an energy crisis driven by uncertainty on oil and gas supply from Russia.

U.S. crude supply appeared headed for an increase, as energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in three weeks as relatively high crude prices encouraged some firms to drill more, mainly in the Permian Basin, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.